With the news that Michael Appleton's departure to Leicester City is done and dusted, many fans will be looking nervously ahead to the coming season as fixtures are announced this morning.

In his three years in charge, Appleton secured promotion to League One and took the U's to two Wembley finals.

Before minds turn to who will replace the popular boss, we decided to look back at the best moments during his tenure.

