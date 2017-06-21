AS FANS came to terms with the departure of Oxford United manager Michael Appleton to Leicester City, the Oxford Mail asked supporters which was their most cherished moment with the former U’s boss.

In an online poll in which 312 fans voted, 49 per cent of fans said beating Wycombe on the final day of the 2015/16 season to secure promotion to the Sky Bet League One was Appleton’s best moment while in charge of the U’s.

As well as securing promotion, Appleton also took the United to two Wembley finals during his three years in charge.

Well behind in second place, 19 per cent of voters said beating Premier League side Swansea City 3-2 in the FA Cup was his best moment.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent of voters favoured coming from behind to win 2-1 at Swindon Town.

Winning at Carlisle on the penultimate day of the 2015/16 season to move to the brink of promotion as 2,283 U’s fans made the trip up north came in fourth.

And last, but certainly not least, was the U’s winning 3-0 against Championship – and now Premier League – side Newcastle United.

Attention now turns to who will be Appleton’s successor at the Kassam Stadium, with many former players and coaches already being linked with the job.

Chairman Darryl Eales has said he feels the club are in a strong position to attract high-class candidates, despite the new campaign edging ever closer.