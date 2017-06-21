A PRIMARY school in Oxford has turned itself around after appointing an 'excellent' new principal.

Pupils at Our Lady's Catholic Primary School in Cowley have seen progress 'accelerate' in recent months, according to a glowing Ofsted report.

Inspectors awarded a 'good' rating – Ofsted's second highest – following a visit last month, noting vast improvements since the school – which teaches more than 300 children – was rated 'requires improvement' in 2015.

Principal Tara Davies said: "In the last six to seven months we have made an amazing turnaround.

"We have particularly focused on teaching and learning – we have outstanding children in the school, they are really amazing. "The staff team has pulled together and have been absolutely wonderful. I can't praise them enough.

"For me leading a school is all about working as a team; with our committee and directors."

Miss Davies officially stepped up just two weeks ago from her previous role as deputy principal.

Her predecessor Anna Majcher left in December after joining in 2015, just as Ofsted rapped the school for weak leadership and not challenging children.

The school in Between Towns Road is part of the Dominic Barberi Multi Academy Company, which oversees six other schools around the county.

Among them is St Gregory the Great Catholic School in East Oxford, which was placed in special measures last month after Ofsted raised concerns about badly-behaved pupils and weak leadership.

Paul Concannon, chair of governors at Our Lady's and a director of the multi academy company, said the schools were in 'totally different' situations but was hopeful St Gregory's would make similar improvements.

He said: "It's been tough, and it's unacceptable how we've not sorted this out quicker [at St Gregory's].

"We are now very focused – we have got a model that is starting to work.

"The Ofsted [for Our Lady's] is tremendous – I am absolutely delighted.

"No-one wants a 'requires improvement' headline, and that's been with us for two years.

"As a large primary school we are achieving results that put us at the high end of performances not just in the county, but nationally. We are over the moon."

Ofsted rated the school good across the board following inspections on May 3 and 4, when Miss Davies was acting principal.

Inspectors wrote: "The acting principal provides excellent leadership.

"Since taking on this role, she has revitalised the ethos and reinforced the school's core values, expressed as 'you are young, you are precious, you are loved'.

"Leaders have high expectations and a secure grasp of what needs to be done to improve the school further. [They] have successfully driven improvements...pupils' progress has generally accelerated."

They described the school as a 'harmonious community' that offered a 'rich, engaging curriculum'.