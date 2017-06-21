RECORD temperatures could be set today as the UK marks summer solstice 2017.

The longest day of the year is expected to see highs of 34 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, which would be the hottest summer solstice ever recorded.

In Oxford and much of Oxfordshire, temperatures are likely to soar to up to 31 degrees Celsius by 4pm.

We would love to see your photos marking this year's summer solstice in Oxfordshire - please contribute below.

The Met Office predicts Benson could top that temperature, forecasting 32 degree heat at 5pm.

Sunrise in the county started at 4.46am this morning and sunset will not come until 9.27pm, offering Oxfordshire residents almost 17 hours of daylight.

That is almost nine hours more than on the shortest day of the year.

Oxfordshire's summer solstice has been marked in previous years with colourful rituals at the Rollright Stones near Chipping Norton.

Other popular places to spot the sunrise are Wittenham Clumps near Didcot and Dragon Hill in Uffington.

Hinksey Outdoor Pool in Oxford is running a special solstice swim today, opening the pool from 5am until 10pm.