DON’T look so shocked – you were given plenty of warning the circus was back in town.

And it’s not just any circus, either: this is Gifford’s – the self-described ‘magical musical village green circus’ which tours Oxfordshire and neighbouring counties each summer.

After a stint at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock this month, the carnival crew have brought their roadshow to Oxford University Parks.

They will stay in the city until Monday before packing up the big top to set off on more adventures.

Alongside the startling (and evidently startled) Tweedy the clown, pictured here, visitors have been promised ‘spine-tingling performances that ooze drama, exuberance and style’.

For this year’s summer show, titled Any Port in a Storm, award-winning screen and stage director Cal McCrystal has created a Baroque-inspired show influenced by the paintings of Diego Velasquez.

Set in the Spanish court of King Philip IV in the 17th Century, household favourite Tweedy the clown is at odds with the court sovereign Philip IV, played by ‘little man’ David Pillukat.

Tickets are priced from £15 for adults and from £10 for children. Children’s tickets are valid for those aged three to 14 years old. Children aged three and under go free if sitting on a lap.

Full ticket pricing can also be found on the Giffords Circus website giffordscircus.com