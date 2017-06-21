ROCKERS at the third annual LibFest music festival are set to enjoy warm, dry weather for the event.

Thousands of people are set to descend on the Leys once again this weekend to honour the life and spirit of schoolgirl Liberty Baker.

A host of local rock bands including The Social, Von Braun, 1,000 Mile Highway, Fused and The Standard will celebrate the 14-year-old's love of live music.

There will also be a host of other entertainments, dancing, stalls and food and drink from 10am to 10pm on Saturday.

The first LibFest event was held in 2015 by friends and family of Witney schoolgirl Liberty who was killed when she was hit by a car while walking to school in June 2014.

The idea was conceived soon after Liberty's death by friends who wanted to find a fitting way to pay tribute to her and keep her memory alive.

The previous two festivals have raised more than £34,000 for charity in her honour.

Liberty's father Paul Baker said he hoped this year’s festival would be better than ever, and said he was 'amazed' by the continuing support for the event.

Last year more than 5,000 people attended the festival, despite fears rain and hail would would put off the crowds.

This week's Witney Gazette includes a special LibFest 2017 supplement ahead of the big event on Saturday.