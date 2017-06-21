AT 103-years-old, John Smethers was probably surprised to bump into a celebrity as he pottered around his new home.

He is among residents of a Chipping Norton care home, which was officially opened by BBC presenter Angela Rippon.

The broadcaster popped into Penhurst Gardens Care Home on Friday to declare the home open, and mingle with some of the new residents.

Care home group Porthaven, which runs the home, said: “She really was the perfect person for the role. Angela chatted to residents and gave an outstanding speech to guests.

“”We look forward to building a thriving community and thank Angela Rippon again for being with us to celebrate the opening of our new home.”

Former newsreader Ms Rippon has been hailed for her work as an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Society, and has previously visited other homes in the same care home group.

Porthaven added: “We are understandably very proud of Penhurst Gardens...we are proud of our great team who work with such dedication to care for each and every residents, as well as our excellent facilities.”

Penthurst Gardens opened in New Street in December, but Friday marked its formal launch.