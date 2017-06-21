BOOKWORMS from three primary schools joined teenagers for an annual ‘readathon’ in a city park.

Now in its third year, the event – called Readers Make Leaders – saw youngsters of different ages come together in Blackbird Leys Park and bond over books on Friday.

The initiative was started to bring children of different ages and backgrounds together over a shared love of reading.

About 600 children from Pegasus, Orchard Meadow and Windale primary schools in Blackbird Leys met with students from St Edward’s School and Oxford High School, both in North Oxford, on Friday.

Special needs coordinator at Pegasus Primary School, Kathy Hodder-Williams, said the event had been a great success.

She said: "It gives the older students the chance to develop leadership skills because they have to organise and plan it.

"The younger children also prepare and plan by coming up with questions and making book marks for the older students.

“It’s really magical.

"The children really enjoyed it. I think it’s something they’ll always remember and they had a lot of fun.

"For some of the children, it was their third year doing it – and it is something that stays with them”

Each year an author is selected to come and join the youngsters.

Joining the children was John Dougherty, a Northern Irish children’s author and poet, who read from his books.

Mr Dougherty's works include Stinkbomb & Ketchup-Face and Jack Slater - Monster Investigator.

The books read by children this year were written by Julia Donaldson, who wrote such children’s classics as The Gruffalo and Stick Man.

Ms Hodder-Williams said the ‘mutually beneficial’ event had helped forge a close relationship between the schools involved.