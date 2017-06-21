OXFORD United fans said they feel ‘gutted’ and ‘disappointed’ following head coach Michael Appleton’s departure from the club.

The 41-year-old’s move to become Leicester City’s assistant manager was confirmed last night.

Rumours first surfaced last Friday and the Oxford Mail revealed yesterday a deal had been struck.

Both United and Leicester had remained tight-lipped, but last night confirmed Appleton’s switch.

The move will see the end of a three-year romance between the head coach and supporters, who described one of their favourite managers as a ‘true gentleman’.

Appleton with Darryl Eales as he signed a new contract last year

Joe Nicholls, a member of The Yellow Army supporters group, said Appleton, pictured, had ‘put Oxford United back on the footballing map’.

The 36-year-old, from Abingdon, added: “He made Oxford United such a good football club again, that’s the hardest thing to take.

“We had an identity and a way of playing football. I’m completely disappointed, really gutted to be honest, that it’s happened the way it has.

“He was an absolute gentlemen, a lovely bloke to talk to and a lot of people respected him.”

Mr Nicholls said he felt the departure of Appleton to become an assistant manager rather than a boss at another club was tougher to take.

Fans also said the news was a ‘big blow’ and ‘bad timing’ while the club looked to make new signings ahead of the new season.

Landlord of the Masons Arms pub in Headington and season-ticket holder Chris Meeson said the fact Appleton was leaving the club was not a surprise.

He added: “He has been brilliant for us. I’m genuinely gutted, but I believe in Darryl Eales massively to carry on moving forward.

“I thought he [Appleton] was a great bloke. What he did for us is absolutely phenomenal for the club.”

Mr Meeson, 49, said he thought the days of speculation had ‘hurt’ the club in recruiting new players this summer.

Centre-half Liam Lindsay, who discussed personal terms with United last week, turned down a move because of the uncertainty after Oxford had a bid in the region of £350,000 accepted by Partick Thistle for the 21-year-old.

But despite the speculation, the U’s still managed to secure the signature of Irish centre-back Fiacre Kelleher from Celtic on Monday.

Appleton had been given the weekend to mull over the move, but was unable to be convinced to stay for a fourth season as U’s boss.

Once the legalities of the deal were rubber-stamped, he last night was

unveiled as the former Premier League champions’ new assistant manager.

Appleton worked with Shakespeare at West Bromwich Albion before he went into management with Portsmouth, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers.

United released an official statement on the move last night, with Eales saying: “We are all disappointed to see Michael go, but I fully understand that the chance to work in the Premier League was an opportunity he felt he couldn’t turn down.”

Appleton said: “The opportunity to move to a Premier League club was something I felt that I couldn’t turn down, which I hope fans will appreciate.”