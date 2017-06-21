EDIBLE insects and twin robots are on the menu at Oxford’s annual science and technology show Venturefest today.

Inventors and entrepreneurs from across Oxfordshire will bring their creations to show off to potential investors at Oxford’s King’s Centre in Osney Mead.

Among the innovators pitching for investment are a team from Oxford Brookes, unveiling their insect-based treats.

Now in its 19th year, it is expected to attract more than 1,000 visitors. Tickets cost £50 on the door and include lunch and an evening drinks reception.