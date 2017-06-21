TWO men acted as drivers for an Oxford drug-dealing ring that stashed some of its Class A wares outside a school, a court heard.

Khalid Khalid, 24, of Dagenham, and Azad Akwari, 22, of South Woodford in London, were arrested following a series of drug raids across Oxford, Abingdon and London following a year-long investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Both appeared in Oxford Crown Court yesterday charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Prosecutor Ross Cohen told the court that Akwari had been ‘principally a driver’ for the group’s alleged second-in-command while the latter sold drugs.

He added: “He was in fact only active within this conspiracy from February 22 last year to March 3.

“Khalid took over and was first noticed by police on February 29. Not only was he a driver but also personally dealt drugs as well. He remained active until mid-May last year.”

He said the man allegedly at the head of the group, who is currently awaiting trial, would send out a batch of text messages to costumers ‘to advertise the fact the shop was open’ before taking orders from around Oxford.

In January this year, more than 180 officers raided 24 properties and charged 19 people in what was known as Operation Spires.

The investigation included both surveillance and ‘test purchases’ by plainclothes officers posing as drug users.

Both Khalid and Akwari deny the charges.

The case continues.