MORE than 1,000 people have had their say on whether Bicester should welcome McDonald’s.

In an Oxford Mail poll of more than 1,200 people, 80 per cent voted in favour of the fast food multinational opening a branch in the town.

It follows plans put forward by McDonald’s to open a two-storey drive-thru restaurant next to Tesco petrol station in Lakeview Drive, which were objected to by Oxfordshire County Council on transport grounds.

The general response from residents has been welcoming to the restaurant chain and in the poll almost 1,000 voters agreed that McDonald’s should be allowed in Bicester, with 250 opposed.

The most recent public comments submitted to Cherwell District Council regarding the planning application include supporter Nicki Henry. She said: “The actual residents of Bicester are rarely given the developments they would like so if many residents are in favour, give the people what they want.

A decision on the application will be taken by July 19 by the district council.