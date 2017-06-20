A CHILDREN'S centre which caters for some of the most deprived families in Oxford has been given a last minute reprieve, as ten more communities were given cash to secure their short-term futures.

An Islamic nursery was poised to sign a lease agreement to take on Florence Park Children's Centre until Oxfordshire County Council postponed the decision after more than 1,500 people signed a petition to keep it open to all.

Aflah Nursery, currently based at the Regal Community Centre, then offered to work with the community to re-open the centre for public use.

Parents, who insist the centre is a 'lifeline', say the council made the right call to delay any final decision.

Following cuts over several years, the council's cabinet approved transition funding for other community groups, such as Donnington Doorstep, Abingdon Carousel, Witney Churches and Grove Parish Church, to continue running children's services.

A cross-party group had instructed councillors to reject a bid from non-profit organisation Aspire Oxford to run Florence Park Children's Centre - which is used by families as far away as Cowley Marsh and Iffley - with the help of community volunteers.

Instead they were recommended to approve a lease agreement with private company Aflah Nursery, which cater for 45 predominantly Muslim children, as it would enable the council to meet its statutory early years provision.

Concerns the move would not create the 'all-inclusive' criteria needed for children's centres, the decision was deferred.

Timeline of children's centre funding

September 2015 – Oxfordshire County Council revealed plans to pull funding from its network of 44 children’s centres and seven early intervention hubs. They would be replaced with eight children and family centres.

February 2016 – Mary Cameron, mother of then-Prime Minister David Cameron, signed a petition calling for the children’s centres to be saved. It came as council workers in Mr Cameron’s Witney constituency planned to stage a 24-hour strike over the plans.

February 2016 – Following a consultation the council said it would keep some ‘universal’ services and would fund care at 11 of the centres until 2017. Funding would be pulled from 31 of the 44 centres and two of seven intervention hubs. The council agreed to set aside £1m to create a ‘transition fund’ to help centres to keep going after funding was withdrawn.

April 2016 – It was announced that the centres and early intervention hubs would remain open until at least March 2017 after the county council extended their funding contracts.

May 2016 – A High court challenge was launched against plans to cut funding.

August 2016 – The High Court challenge was dismissed.

November 2016 – Six groups were handed £163,000 from the transition fund as the first round of funding was allocated.

April 2017 – Funding was withdrawn by the county council.

Florence Park resident and mother-of-two Jane Gallagher relied on the centre when it was open and said the right decision was made.

The 49-year-old said: "I'm really delighted with the outcome and the prospect of working together now with other organisations to bring the centre back into use.

"It was such a lifeline to me and my children and has been a lifeline to so many families and children over the years.

"It's a public building, in a public park and it should open to the whole community, as it was before it closed.

She added: "I met and made so many good friends of all races and backgrounds at the centre and that's how it should be."

Frazana Aslam from Aflah Nursery told the Oxford Mail the company did not want the whole building and said it would open talks with the community.

She said: "We never wanted to monopolise the building we are just looking to expand our nursery.

"We are really keen to work with the rest of the community and other organisations to share the space and make it open access to everyone.

"I'm pleased the meeting allowed us to meet with other groups and the discussion was valuable."

In April, Oxfordshire County Council withdrew funding for 31 of 44 children’s centres and two of seven early intervention hubs in the county.

But community groups were then invited to bid for a share of a £1m transition fund to last three years and allow them to bring forward self-sustainable proposals.

The original bid for Aspire and another organisation Nature Effect to run Florence Park Children's Centre was rejected as Oxford City Council currently holds a contract with cafe firm San Remo for all its parks.

For the business plan to work Aspire would need to run the cafe and use the revenue towards children's services.

Cabinet member for communities, Mark Gray, said he would bring together all parties, including Oxford City Council, and fast-track discussions ahead of an expected decision in July.

He said: "I am really pleased with the discussion, and it is fantastic to see the Florence Park community so engaged in developing the future approach that will work locally.

"Since taking up this portfolio a few weeks ago I have spoken to all parties around the Florence Park site and would be very keen to extend the discussions to see if we can reach agreement to the benefit of all."

Lifeline for Chipping Norton centres

MORE funding could be made available for children’s services in Chipping Norton after councillors heard that despite the town’s ‘affluent’ appearance there was significant deprivation.

Oxfordshire County Council’s finance department had recommended councillors decline a £10,000 to run ‘Family Stay and Soft Play’, breakfast and parent drop-in sessions.

Resident and campaigner Emma Kennedy said: “Chipping Norton is always publicised as an affluent town and home to the rich and famous.

“But there is deprivation and many families need the provision of an open door centre.”

Cabinet member and councillor for Chipping Norton Hilary Hibbert-Biles said she agreed and added that the famed Chipping Norton set had created the false perception the area didn’t need funding.

Officers had been concerned the bid would duplicate that of ACE Centre which was given almost £30,000 earlier this year.

It was also revealed ACE Centre did not provide for three to five year-olds and councillors resolved to defer their decision for a later date to explore the need.

Donnington Doorstep gets breathing space

A VITAL drop-in service for thousands of parents in the OX4 postcode was given more ‘breathing space’ after being given more than £30,000.

Donnington Doorstep had to slash its drop-in sessions from five days a week to just two when its £60,000 yearly Oxfordshire County Council grant was cut last March.

Sessions at the centre attract between 60 and 90 people. The award will now keep it running for the foreseeable future.

Chairwoman of trustees Christine Simms said: “We are very relieved and it gives us some breathing space moving forward.

“We are constantly fundraising and have had great support from the community.

“We had to cut the number of drop-in services we run earlier this year and this money will allow us to continue those reduced services.”

She added: “There are significant challenges ahead but the money will definitely be helpful.”

The centre’s bid argued that the drop-in sessions allowed staff to engage with families and offer them specialist support.

A cross-party working group and the council’s cabinet agreed.

Donnington Doorstep family centre opened in 1984 and runs Donnington Pre-School for two-to-five year olds, as well as its drop-in service.

The centre – which is funded from several different income streams – also has a youth service and offers Child Sexual Exploitation advice and support.