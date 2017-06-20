A CHILDREN'S centre which caters for some of the most deprived families in Oxford has been given a last minute reprieve, as ten more communities were given cash to secure their short-term futures.

An Islamic nursery was poised to sign a lease agreement to take on Florence Park Children's Centre until Oxfordshire County Council postponed the decision after more than 1,500 people signed a petition to keep it open to all.

Aflah Nursery, currently based at the Regal Community Centre, then offered to work with the community to re-open the centre for public use.

Parents, who insist the centre is a 'lifeline', say the council made the right call to delay any final decision.

Following cuts over several years, the council's cabinet approved transition funding for other community groups, such as Donnington Doorstep, Abingdon Carousel, Witney Churches and Grove Parish Church, to continue running children's services.

A cross-party group had instructed councillors to reject a bid from non-profit organisation Aspire Oxford to run Florence Park Children's Centre - which is used by families as far away as Cowley Marsh and Iffley - with the help of community volunteers.

Instead they were recommended to approve a lease agreement with private company Aflah Nursery, which cater for 45 predominantly Muslim children, as it would enable the council to meet its statutory early years provision.

Concerns the move would not create the 'all-inclusive' criteria needed for children's centres, the decision was deferred.

Florence Park resident and mother-of-two Jane Gallagher relied on the centre when it was open and said the right decision was made.

The 49-year-old said: "I'm really delighted with the outcome and the prospect of working together now with other organisations to bring the centre back into use.

"It was such a lifeline to me and my children and has been a lifeline to so many families and children over the years.

"It's a public building, in a public park and it should open to the whole community, as it was before it closed.

She added: "I met and made so many good friends of all races and backgrounds at the centre and that's how it should be."

Frazana Aslam from Aflah Nursery told the Oxford Mail the company did not want the whole building and said it would open talks with the community.

She said: "We never wanted to monopolise the building we are just looking to expand our nursery.

"We are really keen to work with the rest of the community and other organisations to share the space and make it open access to everyone.

"I'm pleased the meeting allowed us to meet with other groups and the discussion was valuable."

In April, Oxfordshire County Council withdrew funding for 31 of 44 children’s centres and two of seven early intervention hubs in the county.

But community groups were then invited to bid for a share of a £1m transition fund to last three years and allow them to bring forward self-sustainable proposals.

The original bid for Aspire and another organisation Nature Effect to run Florence Park Children's Centre was rejected as Oxford City Council currently holds a contract with cafe firm San Remo for all its parks.

For the business plan to work Aspire would need to run the cafe and use the revenue towards children's services.

Cabinet member for communities, Mark Gray, said he would bring together all parties, including Oxford City Council, and fast-track discussions ahead of an expected decision in July.

He said: "I am really pleased with the discussion, and it is fantastic to see the Florence Park community so engaged in developing the future approach that will work locally.

"Since taking up this portfolio a few weeks ago I have spoken to all parties around the Florence Park site and would be very keen to extend the discussions to see if we can reach agreement to the benefit of all."