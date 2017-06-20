A RADICAL overhaul of Oxford Station took a step closer tonight after city councillors approved plans for a major redesign project.

The transformation of the 1970s railway station is set to include a bus interchange, multi-storey car park, new housing, offices and a hotel.

The plan has been in the pipeline for more than a decade, but at a meeting of Oxford City Council’s executive board this afternoon councillors unanimously approved a detailed 116-page document outlining the proposed scheme.

Speaking before the meeting the council’s board member for planning Alex Hollingsworth said: “Everyone acknowledges Oxford’s railway station is not really fit for purpose.

“There has been talk about this over a number of years now and an architectural competition with some really exciting designs created the broad brush strokes.

“The intention is to have this embedded as part of our local policy over the next period of months, rather than years.”

The project includes a new building fronted by a public square inspired by King’s Cross in London, with a new track installed and another platform built.

This would be flanked by shops, offices, and a hotel, as well as a 480-space car park and bus interchange for up to 18 buses to be built at Becket Street.

Following approval of the Draft Oxford Station Supplementary Planning Document tonight, the council now wants to secure funding for so that work can begin as early as the autumn.

A public consultation will also now be launched on June 30.