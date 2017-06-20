OXFORD'S faith communities are to join together in a show of solidarity after the terrorist attack on a London mosque.

Representatives from the Muslim community, the Church of England and the Jewish Congregation will meet at Oxford’s central mosque this evening.

Ahead of the meeting, the group released a statement condemning the attack and committing to stand together in the wake of recent terrorist attacks.

The faith leaders, including Imam Monawar Hussain, Penny Faust of Oxford Jewish Congregation and Rev Charlotte Bannister-Parker, wrote: "We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the appalling act of violence against Muslim worshippers outside the Finsbury Mosque in London in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and friends.

"We are all committed to standing together on the values of love, understanding and mutual respect, as opposed to the narratives of extremists, who advocate hatred, division and violence. We pledge not to let such acts undermine the diversity and tolerance shown between faiths in our city, qualities that are treasured by us all."

The group is also asking people to take part in the Oxford Interfaith Friendship Walk on Thursday, June 29.

It will be led by an Imam, Rabbi and Bishop who will walk from a synagogue to a church, to a mosque sharing prayers at each place of worship.