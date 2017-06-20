MORE 999 calls were made to South Central Ambulance Service on Saturday and Sunday than on any other weekend this year, blamed in part on soaring temperatures.

Yesterday SCAS apologised for delays and urged the public only to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pains and severe blood loss, while it continued to deal with ‘extremely high demand’ during the warm weather that saw 2,178 calls on Sunday alone.

The trust said it deals with an average 1,800 calls per day.

Demand continued to be high throughout Monday as temperatures soared beyond 30C, and the trust has predicted that the volume of 999 calls will continue to be above average for the next 10 days.

In a statement issued online, SCAS said: “We are aware that a number of patients who will have contacted us concerning less serious illnesses and injuries may have been waiting for longer than we would anticipate as we prioritise our available staff and vehicles to attend more serious, life-threatening emergencies.

“We would like to apologise to any patient who has experienced a delay in our attendance.

“To reduce these delays, we are increasing the number of ambulances we have available to respond to patients over this busy period.”

As far as possible patients are being asked to make their own way to a hospital, minor injuries unit or other treatment centre.

People uncertain if they need an ambulance or not are being asked to call the NHS 111 service.

The trust added: “We would like to thank our staff who continue to deliver the best possible patient care during these extreme conditions."