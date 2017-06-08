OXFORD East MP Anneliese Dodds has pledged to campaign for more affordable housing in the city as one of her top priorities.

Ms Dodds, 39, became the new Labour MP for the constituency on June 8 after Andrew Smith stood down after 30 years.

She polled 35,118 votes, a majority of 23,284, an increase on Mr Smith’s majority of 15,280 in 2015.

Ms Dodds, who lives in Rose Hill with partner Ed Turner and their two children Freddie, four, and Isabella, one, said she was ‘excited’ about the challenge of switching jobs from MEP for the South East.

She said: “One thing that came up very consistently on the doorstep was the high cost of housing in Oxford and the shortage of housing we have in the city.

“That was mentioned by a whole range of different people, whether they were students or young professionals or families, trying to find somewhere secure and affordable.

“Last weekend I was in Blackbird Leys talking to some people who work in the NHS.

“These two people in the NHS were both working but both finding it hard to keep up with the cost of housing.”

Ms Dodds said voters she spoke to in the run-up to the election and afterwards ‘liked Labour’s commitment to building more homes’.

She added: “Voters also liked Labour’s policy on providing more rights for renters - now we really need to see these policies being put into practice.”

Ms Dodds said it was important that there was a ‘planned approach’ to new housing in Oxford.

She added: “People feel the housing mix is not right and I am happy to take that up with the council.”