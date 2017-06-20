BARTON has said goodbye to its longest serving community police officer.

PC Dawn Raffield, who was named community police officer of the year in 2014, has moved on to become a part of Oxford’s new problem solving team.

PC Raffield started out on the beat for Barton’s Neighbourhood Police team in 2013, before she was headhunted for the new department in the city centre.

The problem solving team is part of Thames Valley Police’s new operating model, which aims to deal with long term issues in the city.

PC Raffield said in the estate’s she would missed the variety of work and the people of Barton the most.

She added: “I love the area. I’ve had an amazing time in Barton.

“It’s probably been one of my best jobs in 16 years of being in the police.

“Getting my teeth into stuff, getting to know people and understanding the families.”

PC Raffield said she wished the community of Barton well for the future, including the emergence of new residents from Barton Park.

She added: “I do also want to thank Sue Holden and the Barton Community Association.

“The consistent person who has supported me and my team has always been Sue and her team.

“They’ve been amazing. It’s always been very good.”

The BCA wished PC Raffield well in her new role, and hope the former neighbourhood police officer will visit them at this year’s Barton Bash, on September 30.