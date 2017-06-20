POLICE have asked for the public’s help to trace a wanted man who has failed to appear at court.

Jordan Bracey, 22, failed to show at Banbury Magistrates’ Court on January 9 in connection with a charge of criminal damage.

The charge is in connection with an incident in Cherwell Avenue, Kidlington on October 29, 2016.

Police said Bracey is white, about 5ft 8ins with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Kidlington area.

Investigating officer sergeant Neal Templey, based at Banbury police station, said: "This man is actively avoiding appearing in court. He has refused to hand himself to police and we are therefore appealing for the public to help locate him.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."