Nothing says summer like picking strawberries, and this Saturday residents in Oxford are being offered free bus rides to go and do just that.

Oxford Bus Company is running the services from various pick-up points in the city throughout the day to nearby Rectory Farm.

The trip has been organised for a second year by healthy eating network Good Food Oxford.

Buses will pick up at:

• 11am Templars Square stop E

• 12pm from Upland Park Road

• 2pm from Rectory Farm, drop back to Templars Square

• 3pm from Rectory Farm, drop back to Upland Park Road

• Shuttle minibus will also run between Barton Community Centre and Rectory Farm from 11am-3pm.

The sweet treat, which hopes to take advantage of Wimbledon fever, is aimed at helping city dwellers learn more about where their food comes from.

On arrival at Rectory Farm, everyone who takes part will get a voucher to pick their first small batch of strawberries for free, thanks to the support of city councillors Jean Fooks and Christine Simms, through their ward funds.

For those who are interested, all the details, including bus timetables, can be found on the Oxford Green Week website (oxfordgreenweek.org).

Good Food Oxford said: “Fresh and seasonal, just-picked local fruits are the best possible choice for health and the environment, and the perfect start to summer. Take a trip to Rectory Farm to spend a day in the fields soaking up the fresh air and farm life.”