A PARISH church has invited people to come and have a go at bellringing.

The church of Ss Peter and Paul in Wantage will open its bell tower on Saturday, July 8.

From 2pm to 4pm, visitors can see experienced ringers in action and also try their hand at the centuries-old art of campanology.

Ringers must be at least 12 years old with a minimum height of 1.5m, under 60 and medically fit. For more information call tower captain Graham Stoter on 01235 765258.