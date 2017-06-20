POLICE want your help in the hunt for a wanted man in Oxford who has been on the run since 2012.

Abdillahi Hersi, 29, formerly of Winchmore Hill, North London has been wanted since he failed to appear at Oxford Crown Court on September 7 2012.

He had been due to answer a charge of possession with intent to supply class A drug, heroin, following an incident in Speedwell Street, Oxford, on June 10 2012.

He was last seen seen after an incident in Paddington, London, on May 26 2017.

He is known to frequent Oxford city centre, Hendon and London.

Anyone with any information about Hersi's whereabouts or recognises him should please contact the police on 101.



