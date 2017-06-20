AN Oxfordshire primary school was among hundreds across the country to take part in an unusual new campaign from Oxfam.

Dressed By The Kids gave pupil the chance to dress up their teachers and send them off down the catwalk.

The event also saw people raise money for Oxfam by going to work dressed by their children.

Chalgrove Primary School welcomed Louise Waters, representatives coordinator from the charity, on Friday to give a talk about the work Oxfam does around the world.

This was followed by a fancy dress fashion show with teachers strolling down the catwalk in designs created by the school pupils.

Presenter Kate Thornton, who enlisted the help of her son Ben, nine, to first launch the offbeat campaign all across the country said it was a good way to teach children about the importance of the charity while having fun at the same time.

She said: "Ben was in charge and we giggled all day. As a parent I want to teach him that we can help those who need it most, and Dressed By The Kids is a great way to do just that whilst having a whole tonne of fun."

To learn more about the Dressed By The Kids Day and to donate go to oxfam.org.uk/silly.