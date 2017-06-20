A LIFELINE for female survivors of domestic abuse in Banbury has received a boost to keep supporting women in the town.

Clean Slate runs a weekly 'Freedom Programme' to empower women who have been victims of abuse through building self-esteem and talking and coping skills.

Its ends on July 20 and Clean Slate has now received an undisclosed amount of extra funding from Sanctuary Housing to run another round.

Nadia Brown, project manager at Clean Slate, said: "The Freedom Programme is a nationwide programme for all female victims of domestic abuse and is open to women of all ages regardless of age, culture, ethnicity, background or sexual identity.

"The women who have previously attended have said that this course has been life-changing."

The service, based in Brice Road, aims to help survivors make sense of what has happened to them, understand its potential effect on their children, and move forward.

Participants meet on Thursdays from 10am to 12.30pm and work in a group to develop problem-solving skills and receive 'assertiveness training'.

Funding for the new course came from Sanctuary's Community Investment Fund, which supports projects benefitting Sanctuary residents and their communities.

Kate Winstanley neighbourhood partnerships manager at Sanctuary Housing, said: "Clean Slate provides a vital service in our community and we are delighted to be supporting them in helping those who have been victims of domestic abuse.

"We are always looking at ways we can help our residents to live happy, healthy and fulfilled lives and, by funding care and support services like this, we’re well on our way to achieving this."

Last year Thames Valley Police reported a sharp rise in the number of calls received over domestic abuse incidents.

In 2010 25,016 calls were made to the force overall, rising to 27,409 from January to October 2015 alone.

For more information on services offered by Clean Slate visit cleanslate.org.uk