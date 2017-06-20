ONE of the few community clubs offering entertainment for the elderly could be shut down forever if a replacement organiser is not found in time.

The New Marston Over-50s Club provides weekly entertainment for about 40 people aged between 60 and 97.

The club hosts regular talks with guest speakers about a wide range of topics and holds numerous events such as bingo, live dancers and crafts workshops.

Tireless volunteer and organiser Poppy Hughes, 64, said that she will be stepping down from the club in December to spend more time with her grandchild and in order to keep the club going a replacement needs to be found who can start in January.

She said: "The members would be devastated if I can't find a replacement and it had to close.

"I am not sure that elsewhere in Oxford has the same activities for the elderly. They really enjoy it and I don't think there is anything else like this."

The married mother-of-two said that she first got involved with the club after seeing how much it meant to her own mother when she joined.

She said: "I got involved because my mother came to live with us and she joined the club and really enjoyed going. I took it on for my mum.

"It is a lovely bunch of people there and it would be such a shame if it closes.

"Some of them go out to lunches with other groups but as far as entertainment goes its all they have got so it is quite important for them."

Speaking of the demands of the role she said of the new replacement: "They would need to be able to book interesting people to come and give talks.

"I have got lots of people that can come and they have to book them and then organise that. They would also need to organise the various activities like the parties and the bingo for people.

"These are regular people that attend and have a lot of different interests. Quite a few of the members because they are elderly find it a bit difficult to do things but there are still some of them that can help out too."

The club is open to all residents and Mrs Hughes said that although it is based in Marston they have people all across the city that take part including from Summertown.

Mrs Hughes added: "We don't turn anybody away, if they want to come they are very welcome."

The cost of entry is £2 and then members pay £5 a year in subs.

The club meet every Thursday at St Michael and All Angels Church in Jack Straw's Lane, New Marston.

Anybody interested in taking on the project and ensuring it continues from January should contact Mrs Hughes on 07906651620.