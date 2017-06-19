TEMPERATURES were rising yesterday not just outside in the sunshine but also in the kitchen.

The smell of freshly baked focaccia bread filled the city as residents took part in the activity as part of Oxford Green Week.

The Clockhouse project, which is run by the Leys Community Development Initiative in Oxford, organised the event and Dawn Williams said residents’ hard work had tasted ‘delicious.’

She said: “It went extremely well and the people we had come along were delighted with their finished product - it tasted delicious.

“We want to try and encourage more people to make their own food rather than going into the supermarket and buying some bread.

“It is a really useful skill to have and we were delighted to have people come along and have a go.”

Oxford Green Week runs until Sunday.

Ms Williams added: “It was all about making something for yourself and it was something a bit different.”

Last month the project had a royal visitor as the Duchess of Cornwall saw a display of different activities it offers its members.

The members, all aged over 50, presented The Duchess with a bouquet of flowers before she said ‘goodbye everyone’ as she departed in May.

For more information about the week visit: oxfordgreenweek.org/

For more information about the Clockhouse project visit: leyscdi.co.uk