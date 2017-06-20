ON A hot weekend like the one we've just had, Hinksey outdoor pool is easily one of Oxford's most popular attractions.

Most of the happy splashers are probably unaware, however, that if they had gone swimming on that site just over 100 years ago, they would have been sharing the water with freshwater mussels and shrimps.

That's even more worrying when you learn that, at the time, it wasn't a swimming pool at all – it was the filter pool for the entire city's clean drinking water.

This and other fascinating facts from the Lake Street site's 150-year history have been revealed to pool-goers for the first time in a new history display.

The board attached to the pool railings was created by Oxford historian Liz Woolley, who lives just a stone's throw away in Marlborough Road.

No sooner was it unveiled on Friday than a heatwave sent record numbers of people flocking to the pool, giving the board a perfect first outing.

Ms Woolley, a regular pool user herself, said: "Because there were massive queues there were lots of people reading it, which was great."

Ms Woolley came up with the idea last year when the pool itself was celebrating its 80th anniversary and officially joined the Historic Pools of Britain amateur history group.

The idea inspired city councillor for Hinksey Park ward Marie Tidball, who offered to fork out about half the £1,500 cost from her ward budget – money allocated to city councillors for projects in their areas.

Fusion Leisure, the not-for-profit group which runs Hinksey pool on behalf of its city council owners, agreed to pay the other half.

Ms Woolley was joined for the unveiling on Friday by Mrs Tidball and pool team leader for Fusion Laurie Parrick.

She added: "I think people may don't realise how it is, but it's been a pool for 81 years now.

"When it was added to the Historic Pools of Britain list last year that made us think it would be nice to have some specific information there for visitors."

The waterworks pumping station, which was later discovered to be so unclean it was supporting healthy populations of mussels and shrimps, was opened in 1856.

Hygiene standards were improved after a campaign by Oxford photographer Henry Taunt, but the station eventually closed in 1934.

The following year the old filter beds were converted into pools – minus the crustaceans – and the new facility opened to the community in 1936.

Ms Woolley's pool information board now joins two other history displays at the entrances to Hinksey Park which Ms Woolley helped create in 2014.

The historian is also best-known to many in Oxford as the creator of the '66 Men of Grandpont' project launched in 2014 to tell the histories of every man from the South Oxford neighbourhood who gave his life in the First World War.