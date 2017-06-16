IT WAS all about brightly-coloured clothes for one town mayor as he headed out to pound the streets for deaf children's charity Auditory Verbal.

The event on Friday marked national Loud Shirt Day, run by the charity which has a base in Chesterton, near Bicester.

It hopes through people wearing loud clothes and making a striking statement with garish garments it will help raise money and awareness for its cause.

Bicester mayor Les Sibley has chosen the charity as one of his dedicated causes for the year and supported it by drumming up donations in Sheep Street in the town while wearing a loud hat and tie.

He said: "It went quite well in terms of the collection, as well as having support of other businesses.

"It was very successful as I walked round the town centre collecting donations and speaking with people about the charity.

"Lots of people were very happy to listen and find out a bit more about what the charity does and why it is an important cause to support.

"It is about raising that awareness too.

"The team from Auditory Verbal were also out and helping to pack bags at Marks & Spencer."

Other businesses and community groups joining in the fun on what turned out to also be a very bright day included British Bakels factory staff as well as Bicester Foodbank, including founder Janet Ray.

Auditory Verbal teaches children will severe hearing difficulties to both speak and hear.