ENGAGEMENT and enthusiasm has bagged a school a 'good' rating in its latest Ofsted inspection – moving it out of 'requires improvement'.

Edward Feild Primary School in Kidlington is celebrating after working hard to move up level with the school watchdog and puts the result down to a good leadership team, planning and willing pupils.

Headteacher Simon Jackson said: “We are delighted with this result, and I would like to thank the teaching staff for all of their hard work and patience and their willingness to try new things.

"I would also like to thank the children of Edward Feild, who have responded so well to all of the measures we have put in place to help them develop good learning behaviours.

"It’s the engagement and enthusiasm of everyone within the school that has enabled us to achieve this result."

The school was previously rated 'requires improvement' – Ofsted's second-lowest ranking – in 2015 over concerns about the quality of teaching varying across subjects, pupils not always engaging in activities and a number of children making better progress in writing being less than the national average.

But in the latest inspection last month the school has managed to improve to be rated 'good' – Ofsted's second-highest rating – in all five areas.

The report said: "Teaching and learning are good and improving because senior leaders make effective checks and provide useful training' and 'pupils are polite and courteous to each other and to adults.

"They display positive attitudes to learning."

Chairman of governors Christiaan Monden said: “We are fortunate to have a strong senior leadership team who have a really good grasp on what the issues are at the school and a robust, well-prioritised development plan that has enabled us, with hard work and dedication, to make substantial improvements in a relatively short period of time.

"This is already having a demonstrable effect on pupil outcomes, which at the end of the day is what really matters."

The result comes just a few weeks after the school held its first bike to school week from June 5 to June 9 in a bid to get pupils engaged with cycling and make more effort to keep healthy.

The idea came from parents at the school and headteacher Mr Jackson was more than happy to help organise the event and get pupils and parents out their cars and donning their cycle helmets or walking shoes.

Parent Ilze Jozepa said: "The first day was really good and we had lots of bikes all stacked up outside the school against the fence and the second day we also had a bit of a deluge with numbers staying pretty equal throughout the rest of the week.

"Lots of children were involved who wouldn't normally cycle to school and their parents also.

"We also gave out stickers to those riding and the youngest ones especially were really happy to get their stickers."

Prizes will be given out this week for the class that made the highest increase of pupils riding to school following a survey conducted by pupils themselves.