An Oxford student has been banned from college events after reportedly wearing a pillowcase as a Ku Klux Klan hood at a party.

Christ Church has blocked one of its students from official events after receiving numerous complaints about the incident which occurred at the end of the Christmas Term.

The student insisted they did not intend to cause offence with the costume, which was meant as a “satirical response” to the party's 2016 theme - and a comment on rumours President Trump had links to the KKK.

Speaking to the student newspaper Cherwell, they said: "I arrived at the bop dressed in a jumper and jeans with a sign reading ‘Middle America’, and wearing a pillowcase resembling KKK regalia.

"The costume was intended as a satirical response to the theme ‘2016’. It was meant as a comment on Donald Trump’s possible connections to KKK members, after the US election.

“I did not intend to offend anyone and removed the costume within two minutes of arriving after realising the inappropriateness of it.”

The Christ Church dean, The Very Revd Professor Martyn Percy, said: “Such behaviour is completely unacceptable, and has been rightly censured by the college.

“The junior member concerned will not be attending JCR social events until further notice, and will be writing a formal note of apology.”