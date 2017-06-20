HOUSE hunters keen to build their own dream home are invited to look at the latest 'pocket plots' released at Graven Hill in Bicester.

The 'wallet-friendly' plots are the most recent areas launched in what will become the UK's biggest self-build site, currently under construction in south Bicester.

Developers of the former Ministry of Defence site have launched the plots in a bid to encourage first time buyers to get onto the self-build property ladder.

Graven Hill managing director Karen Curtin said: "Pocket plots are versatile, affordable, and offer a solution for those looking to self-build with a modest budget.

"Similar to golden brick plots, they come with all the below ground work taken care of so that purchasers can concentrate on the design and build of their new home."

The plots make up just part of the site which will ultimately house up to 1,900 self build homes.

This includes a number of different plots and homes builds to varying levels of completion for buyers to come in and take on the role of self-builder and make it their own.

The latest release of plots include space for a two or three bedroom detached house and include a front and rear garden, plus parking space.

Prices for the plots start at £200,000.

The Graven Hill site also holds a blue print plan of Graven Hill guidelines for house builders to follow, as an alternative to applying for planning.

Ms Curtin added: "We received a tremendous amount of interest in the pocket plots at this year’s Build It Live on June 10 and 11.

"We hope that buyers will take advantage of this rare opportunity to build a bespoke yet affordable home in Oxfordshire."

The first plots at Graven Hill were released in 2016 and have since included plots for building up to six-bedroom home, as well as tailored finish options for house builders looking just to add their own finishing touches.

Construction is already underway and includes the first 10 homes being built as part of a Channel 4 documentary hosted by TV's Kevin McCloud.

The documentary –My Grand Designs – follows journey of the first 10 homeowners to build their own houses on the site in a short serie.