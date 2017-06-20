A TRADITIONAL Quaker clock manufactured in Sibford Ferris back in the 1870s has been purchased by Sibford School near Banbury in memory of a former scholar.

Mike Finch, a pupil at Sibford from 1949 to 1954, died on 10 June 2016.

He had returned to the school in adult life to take on the role of estates manager and more recently as the school’s archivist.

He was also an active member of the Sibford Old Scholar’s Association (SOSA), fulfilling many roles over the years, including president.

A year after his death and to coincide with the school’s 175th anniversary, Old Scholars have purchased the clock in Mr Finch's name.

SOSA president Ashley Shirlin said: “Mike dearly loved Sibford, the school and SOSA.

"Prior to his death, he and I discussed the purchase of the clock for the anniversary and so SOSA felt that it was fitting that the clock be donated to the school in his name.

"As an association, we are the poorer without his help and guidance.”

The brass faced 30-hour longcase clock was made by John Wells and can be defined by an unusual hammer action not found in other mechanisms of the time.

Headteacher Toby Spence added: "This type of clock was only made at Sibford and so it is fitting that it should return close to its point of origin some 250 years later.

"We are extremely grateful to SOSA for this gift in memory of Mike. It is now on display in our visitors’ room where it is proving to be an interesting topic of conversation."