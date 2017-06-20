THE fate of children’s centres across the county will be decided today as community groups learn whether they will get funding to keep services running.

Oxfordshire County Council will approve the final round of funding in its £1m transition cash pot set up in response to cuts to children’s centres.

Eleven groups, including those running classes at Marston Northway Children’s Centre, South Abingdon Children’s Centre and Witney Children’s Centre, are expected to be awarded cash over a three-year period.

But Florence Park Children’s Centre could be declined funding, despite bidding in all three rounds for a slice of the pot.

Non-profit organisation Aspire applied for £10,000 to support Florence Park community organisations to develop a community enterprise to run the centre.

Council officers advised the cabinet to reject the bid over concerns over the proposal’s ‘viability’.

More than 1,500 people using the centre, which is available to thousands in the OX4 postcode, have signed a petition urging councillors to reverse the decision at today’s meeting at 2pm.

The group will protest outside County Hall before handing the petition over.

It will be ‘relief’ for some groups, including Donnington Doorstep, which has been granted more than £30,000 to keep its drop-in service going.

Chairwoman of trustees, Christine Simm, said: “It gives us some breathing space but fundraising challenges still remain and we are so grateful to those who have helped.”