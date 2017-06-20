TENS of thousands are set to descend on Blenheim Palace once again for what presenters say will be the ‘best Countryfile yet.’

BBC’s Countryfile Live event will return for its second four-day stint between August 3 and August 6.

Last year’s event saw 125,000 people flock to the 100 acre Oxfordshire site to enjoy a host of live arena shows, hands-on activities, animal displays and more than 500 stalls.

Countryfile presenters said that the show promises a unique opportunity to come together to enjoy the great outdoors.

Speaking to Oxford Mail Anita Rani said: “I think that people coming to the Countryfile Live event will hopefully have an amazing day.

“Its great fun and you can have a go at lots of outdoor activities. It has become the highlight of my calendar. I absolutely love it. It’s just a wonderful day out, it is great fun.”

Fellow presenter and Oxfordshire resident John Craven said: “People can expect to have a great time certainly. Everything was positive last year, everybody said how much they enjoyed it.

“It is a fun show and the day went very well. I love it, and living nearby it isn’t so far for me to come.

“There is something for everybody, you don’t obviously have to be a countryside person to enjoy it. In my experience country and town people enjoy it in equal amounts.”

Presenter Elli Harrison added: “People can expect another four days of a fantastic summer event that feels like a country show but is much more than that.”

The event features a number of outdoor activities from live arena shows, hands-on activities, to animal displays, debates, food, drink and shopping from over 500 independent retailers.

While thousands enjoyed the inaugural Countryfile Live event held last year it was marred, however, by traffic problems which saw delays for visitors and for motorists in many parts of the county.

Organisers SME London said that ‘lessons have been learned’ after last year’s traffic chaos and that a new traffic management team was in place and a new 2,000 space car park would be introduced south of the palace to alleviate congestion.

Tickets to the event, for which our sister paper Oxford Times is a media partner, start from £27 when booked in advance, and £30 on the door.

Child tickets cost £13 in advance and £15 on the day, and family tickets including two adults and two children cost £67 if booked early and £75 on the door. Visit countryfilelive.com to book your place.