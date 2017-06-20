PATIENTS across the county are being encouraged to lend their support and become more involved with their GP surgeries.

With Patient Participation Group (PPG) Awareness Week in full swing, health bodies are hoping to show the importance of patients' voices in supporting practices' services.

Louise Wallace from Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said if residents wanted a say in the way their health services were delivered, they needed to get involved with their PPG.

She said: "We know that each practice's PPG is very important to the practice and local patients, and have many examples of the positive contribution to how decisions are made about patient care.

"They also enable GPs to be aware of what works and what doesn’t at their practices and to make changes to further improve services.

"If you want a say in the way your health services are delivered getting involved with your practice’s PPG is a great place to start.

"This is important because surgeries are keen to ensure PPGs represent their practice population."

PPGs ensure that the view of patients is communicated to staff and doctors and they also allows patients to learn more about health issues.

Chairwoman of the PPG at Manor Surgery in Osler Road, Headington, Tracey Rees said: "The PPG acts as a planning group, developing events focused on issues and conditions which impact on the lives of patients registered with the practice.

"The group recognises that this is the best way it can help fellow patients and acknowledges that many people don't have the time to commit regularly to a PPG; but also they appreciate the work of the group in running events and talks which can help them learn more about their condition or provide advice on living well."

The PPG works closely with the practice's medical and clinical staff, particularly those with specific clinical interests such as diabetes and dermatology.

In November it worked closely with Bury Knowle Health Centre in London Road, Headington, on a wellbeing day, which offered free taster sessions including yoga and Tai Chi for residents.

Ms Rees added: "People who preferred something less active were able join fantastic local singing groups or just listen to them, while the Surplus Café offered great food at affordable prices.

"Attendees looking to treat themselves had a choice of therapists offering massages, mini manicures and facials.

"Alongside these activities and therapies were stalls offering help and advice ranging from healthy eating and living to dealing with scams."

People can get involved with their surgery's PPG by visiting their surgery's website.

The next PPG event is on Saturday, July 8 and will focus on mental health and the importance of early intervention.

It is also working with the 'Getting Heard' project, which supports patients with appointments and advocacy.

For more information visit gettingheard.org.