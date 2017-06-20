JO Cox's message that there is more than unites us than divides us was celebrated at events across Oxfordshire in her memory.

Marking a year since the Batley and Spen MP was murdered on June 16, 2016, there were gatherings in Oxford, Bicester, Abingdon and other parts of the county as part of the Great Get Together.

They were joined by more than 111,000 events nationwide, from picnics at local schools to street parties and community iftars.

In Abingdon Emma Beacham, a close friend of Mrs Cox, helped organise a community picnic with live music and speeches at St Ethelwold’s House.

Ms Beacham praised the turnout and said that it had been a fitting tribute to her memory.

She said: “Jo had a great sense of community, and believed passionately in bringing people together.

“She also loved a party, and that’s why the Great Get Together is such a fantastic way to honour her memory.”

Newly elected MP for Oxford West and Abingdon Layla Moran also made an appearance at the event and gave a short speech.

She told the Oxford Mail: “I think it’s amazing that we are able to come together and remember the great work that Jo Cox did.

“This is a great place to meet with people, there are lots of families, and lots of sunshine.

“There can’t be a better way to celebrate than a day like today.”

In Oxford more than 300 people turned out for the Big Picnic at Botley Park, near West Oxford Community Centre.

There were stalls and entertainment throughout the day and into the night on Saturday.

A ‘bring and share community lunch’ was also held at Hogacre Common Eco Park in Grandpont as well a gathering at Rose Hill Community Centre on Sunday and a picnic at The Cooper School in Bicester on Friday, staged by the pupils.

Assistant headteacher Mark Doorley said: It was great to see so many students and staff coming together for such a good cause.

"In light of all of the negative events that have happened recently it seemed like a good time to get together and remind ourselves, as a school community, about all of the positives that come from getting together like this."

In East Oxford on Saturday, city councillor Mohammed Altaf-Khan was at the Tesco Metro in Cowley Road, offering people cakes and refreshments.

There was a stall inside the store inviting customers and the community to come together, share refreshments and mark the life of Mrs Cox.

The villagers of Appleton were also out in force at the Appleton Shop to enjoy a barbecue and food tasting session on Saturday.

The shop was celebrating the end of a refurbishment project on the same day.

Jane Cranston, chairman of the shop’s directors, said: “‘It was an exciting day for us to celebrate the refurbishment of the village shop.

“To be holding our relaunch as part of the Appleton Great Get Together Festivities is appropriate as so many villagers volunteer their time to help to support the shop and each other.”