MICHAEL Appleton’s time at Oxford United is over.

The U’s head coach has agreed to join former Premier League champions Leicester City as assistant manager, linking up again with Craig Shakespeare, with whom he worked at West Bromwich Albion.

The clubs have agreed a compensation package, with just the formalities of the move needing to be completed before the clubs can issue statements.

The news is a hammer blow for United ahead of the new campaign, and leaves chairman Darryl Eales with a big headache as they enter a crucial stage of their recruitment ahead of next season.

Appleton had been given the weekend to mull over the approach, but was unable to be convinced to stay for a fourth year as U’s boss.

Once the legalities of the deal have been finalised, he will be unveiled as the Foxes’ new No 2.

Neither club has commented on the situation, although Eales did break his silence when commenting on the arrival of Celtic defender Fiacre Kelleher.

The 21-year-old centre back admitted he had not spoken directly to Appleton, but had no hesitation in signing a two-year deal.

Eales said of his arrival: “Fiacre is one of the players we had talked about at length and one that Michael and the recruitment team had identified as an excellent defender with bags of potential.

“It is a deal that had been in the pipeline for a few weeks and we are delighted to welcome Fiacre to the club.

“We are very aware of the speculation regarding the managerial situation, but we never lose sight of our overall plan which remains to build a strong and successful team for the coming season.

“Work goes on behind the scenes in all departments as ever, and our scouting and recruitment staff continue to excel in bringing exciting young players with fantastic attitudes to Oxford United.”