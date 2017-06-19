A DECISION on 950 homes in Abingdon has been delayed due to an objection from the Environment Agency.

Councillors were set to debate and decide on plans tonight for the housing off Dunmore Road and Twelve Acre Drive.

But Vale of White Horse District Council yesterday cancelled the meeting at the Amey Theatre, stating: “The cancellation follows the submission of a holding objection from the Environment Agency, who are a statutory consultee, as they are requesting more time to consider the details of the application. A new date for the meeting will be announced soon.”

Council officers had previously recommended the committee approved outline planning permission for the homes, which are included in the council’s Local Plan.

Developer CEG hopes to build the housing estate alongside community facilities including a health centre and school.

But the EA’s objection, which was lodged on March 29, recommended refusal of the application due to inadequate assessment of flood risks.

It highlights holes in the developer’s flood risk assessment, including lack of allowance for climate change and inadequate buffer zones for watercourses.

CEG has put forward a report in attempt to appease concerns. An email sent by the EA to the council on Friday said it expects to produce a formal response by the first week of July.