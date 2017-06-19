MUSLIM leaders in Oxford said they have been left fearful following the terror attack at a mosque in London which left one person dead.

The man died after pedestrians were targeted by a man driving a van near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London early yesterday.

Witnesses described hearing the man, who was detained by members of the public, shout: “I’m going to kill Muslims.”

The suspect, described as a large white man, was arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Dr Sheikh Ramzy, Imam and director of the Oxford Islamic Information Centre, said: “This does leave people feeling fearful in the Muslim community.

“The Muslim Council of Britain has called for increased security at all mosques and and I think any kind of police presence at times of worship would really help.

“Thousands attend Friday prayers and I am sure everyone will be praying for those who have been affected by the terror attacks.

“I hope everyone stays united - we reject senseless violence.”

Oxford Imam Monawar Hussain, awarded the MBE last week for services to interfaith relations, said he did not believe increased security was necessary at Oxford mosques.

He said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened for the victims.

“We need to continue to live our lives as we have done but be vigilant.”

Chief Superintendent Steve Hockin of Thames Valley Police said: “Our Local Policing Areas are working closely with community leaders to offer appropriate advice in terms of security.”