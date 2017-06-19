A FORMER fish and chip shop in East Oxford could be converted into flats.

The vacant Simon Fish and Chips in Cowley Road could be transformed into a one-bedroom flat and a single storey extension built to create another living space.

A change of use application has been submitted to Oxford City Council to make the transformation a reality.

The residential space above the shop would remain but is not subject to a new application.

Estate agent Carter Jonas, acting on behalf of the applicant, said the fish and chip shop would remain empty and ‘mis-used’ if plans weren’t granted.

Its statement said: “In this case, the former fish and chip shop is vacant and the applicant has no intention to recommence the former use, it will simply otherwise stand vacant and unused and prone to misuse if this application for its best re-use does not proceed.

“The two units represent an eminently sensible and compatible residential re-use of the building.”

It also pledged to remove a ‘potentially unneighbourly’ takeaway use and replace it with a ‘more compatible and low key use’.

There will be three parking spaces, one for each of the new flats and a third remaining in place for the existing first floor flat.

Cycle parking will also be installed as the agent put forward the area’s strong cycling network and infrastructure as justification for the new flats.

The application could be decided on by August 10.