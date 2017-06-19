A POWER cut stuck areas of East Oxford this morning.

The outage caused by a cable fault began at around 10.30, affecting the Iffley and Cowley Road areas.

Tweets by colleges and businesses on Iffley Road and Magdalen Road said the outage had affecting computer networks.

A power cut on Iffley Road means all network services at Exeter House are down, including WiFi. We'll post an update when power is restored. — Exeter College IT (@ExeterCollegeIT) June 19, 2017

More than a thousand homes were affected during the one-hour outage while cafe and ice cream parlour George and Delila on Cowley Road said it was only affected by a momentary loss of power.

Others have suggested a series of power surges have interrupted supplies throughout the morning.

SSEN, which is responsible the supply, said the problem has now been fixed.

An SSEN spokesperson said: “It was a fault with a cable at about 10.30 in the morning.

“It resulted in 1,276 customers in the Iffley Road area being without power until 11.30am.

“SSEN would like to apologise to its customers for the inconvenience caused and to thank them for their patience while work was carried out to restore their power.”

UPDATE - #Cowley #Oxford - Supplies in this area have been restored. Thank you for your patience. — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) June 19, 2017

Have you been affected? Get in touch here