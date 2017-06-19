A DOCUMENT outlining future development in Headington is set to be approved at a council meeting tomorrow.

Residents of the area voted last month to back the Headington Neighbourhood Plan in a historic referendum.

Oxford City Council is set to formally approve the plan at a meeting of the city executive board at 5pm tomorrow.

If it is given the blessing of city councillors all future projects in the area will be guided in part by the neighbourhood plan.

The meeting at the Town Hall is free and open to the public.