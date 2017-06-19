A FUNDRAISER will be held in Oxford to raise cash for a baby born with with her brain outside her skull.

May Rose Gibney was born on March 9 with a rare condition which meant her brain developed at the back of her head.

Medics told her mother Analee Gibney, 24, that there was nothing they could do for her daughter - but the tiny fighter is battling on more than three months later.

The youngster’s family are in a race against time to raise cash, which will go towards medical costs if top consultants in the NHS decide they cannot operate on her after a meeting in July.

And Miss Gibney’s cousin, Charlotte Flynn from Barton, has organised a charity night a Littlemore Rugby Club in Northfield Close on July 1 at 7pm.

The 38-year-old of Stowford Road said the club’s gesture to provide their function room free of charge was ‘absolutely amazing’.

She added: “The money will go to whatever May Rose needs. She will be coming up for the fundraiser hopefully.

“We approached the club about doing a fundraiser, they had a meeting and said they would be more than happy to do it. It’s absolutely fantastic, they have been brilliant.

“We have also had a DJ offering their services for free. Anyone can come along, the more the merrier.”

The majority of cash is expected to be raised through a raffle on the night.

The prizes include tea for two at Oxford Spires Hotel, sledging for four people at snow-zone in Milton Keynes, two Oxford United tickets for a game, three months free membership at Rose Hill gym and a family ticket for the house and gardens of Blenheim Palace.

Miss Gibney, who lived in Blackbird Leys for five years before she moved to Moy, Northern Ireland, is refusing to give up hope on her daughter who is fighting on after having to be resuscitated a few weeks ago.

Baby May Rose suffers from the rare brain condition called Encephalocele, a form of Spina bifida, caused when neural tube - the structure that forms the brain and the spinal cord - does not close properly.

Ms Flynn said the family were told from a consultant at the John Radcliffe that he would be unable to undertake an operation, but added he had referred the case to other top consultants around the country.

She added: “We are trying to get it [the operation] closer to home, but if all else fails we have been contact with someone in Boston. She [May Rose] has not been too bad, touch wood. She has been up and down like a yoyo.

“We nearly lost her a couple of weeks back, we had to resuscitate her and after five minutes she came back round.

“She is still fighting the whole way, which we are amazed by.”

Miss Gibney previously told the Oxford Mail she had only heard her daughter cry when she was born.

The 24-year-old was given the diagnosis of her first child at 20 weeks and was told it was likely her baby would be stillborn.

Miss Gibney said she would travel the country and the world to get second and third opinions.

So far more than £6,600 has been raised through a fundraising page towards an appeal for May-Rose.

To donate: gofundme.com/encephalocele-on-the-brain