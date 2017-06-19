A FERTILITY clinic with more than 30 years experience has opened a private helpline for men across the county.

Following Father’s Day on Sunday Oxford Fertility want to reach out to men who may have questions about their fertility.

The helpline, where men can ask questions in confidence, will run until Friday and is open from 8.30am until 5pm.

The decision to run the helpline comes after male fertility problems are on the rise, with one in five men now having a low sperm count.

Medical director of Oxford Fertility Tim Child said a third of couples experiencing fertility problems in the county, struggle to conceive due to the man’s fertility.

He said: “If you have been trying to conceive for more than a year, even if you already have children, male factor infertility may be a factor.

“A man’s fertility is affected by a wide range of issues, just like in women, a man’s fertility declines with age, but lifestyle can also create short-term issues.

“Aspects such as excess alcohol, obesity, smoking or tight underwear can reduce the quality of sperm, but if lifestyle changes are made, and as new sperm is formed, fertility can return to its former level.

“”We have set-up a free helpline for the week following father’s day to enable men across the region to ask us any question or raise any concern they may have about their fertility in confidence.”

The helpline is: 01865 782 824

For more information visit: oxfordfertility.co.uk