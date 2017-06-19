DOZENS of people attended an annual community feast on the hottest weekend of the year.

Neighbours from across north Oxford sat down to eat and talk together at this year’s Cutteslowe Big Lunch on Sunday.

Residents in the area were invited to bring a homemade dish and enjoy music, dancing, garden games, crafts and, of course, their neighbours’ cooking.

The event was held on the grass outside Cutteslowe Community Centre on Wren Road from midday to 3pm.

Joining the festive feast was Lord Mayor of Oxford Jean Fooks.

She also took advantage of the free seeds and tomato plants being handed out by guerilla gardening group Incredible Edible Oxford.

And, being held during Oxford Green Week 2017 – a city council initiative – the lunch was also joined by the council’s Recycle for Oxford team who led activities and handed out tips on food waste and recycling.

The annual party is made possible by volunteering who set up tables, chairs and gazebos and help packing all away afterwards.

It is all co-ordinated by the team at Cutteslowe Community Centre.

Find out more about the centre’s upcoming and regular family-friendly events online at cutteslowecommunity.org.uk