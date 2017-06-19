MAY the forks be with you!

In an out-of-this-world bid to get youngsters more excited about lunchtime, one Oxfordshire school has resorted to bringing in Storm Troopers.

Wantage CofE Primary even had a Sith Lord on hand to help serve up the vegetables on Thursday.

The Star Wars stunt was concocted by the school’s catering team, who are employed by the Vale Academy Trust school group in the town.

It is just one in a series of themed lunches to get the children more interested in the food they are eating.

On Thursday the kids had Star Wars-themed food and then got to chat to the Empire forces about what Darth Vader is really like.

The sci-fi-inspired innovation follows on from Wantage’s first ever comic convention held at the Beacon civic hall last year and featuring dozens of Star Wars costumed characters.

The second annual Wantage Comic Con will be held at the Beacon on December 3.