A HEADINGTON man and former campaigner on a number of issues – including a tunnel under Headington – has penned a book of memoirs telling the story of life in the UK following the end of the Second World War.

Married father of two Noel Hodson has now self-published his book titled Dancing on the Half-Beat - a memoir 1942-1962, available on Amazon.

Already an author of a number of books of both fiction and technical expertise, the campaigner calls the book a light-hearted' look at the past.

Describing the book he said: "It's a store of memories from when I was born in 1942 up to 1962. Apart from being filled with my own stories its also a history of about twenty years following on from the war.

"The country was very diminished by the war economically and knocked out completely.

"So the book talks one through the rationing at the time and the emergence of the teenagers.

"Teenagers had disappeared though the 1930s and 1940s and then they came back in the 1950s. It tells this story."

Mr Hodson, who is originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, moved to Oxford with his wife 38 years ago.

The 74-year old set up an accountancy business in Thame before settling in Headington.

As well as being involved in a number of businesses and projects he has also published five separate books.

He said: "The book is essentially my own story. I have written text books and science fiction books about global warming and I have written serious text books.

"It was then I realised I could probably write my own memoirs in a way that I hope will appeal to people.

"Of the 20 to 30 people that have read it they have been complimentary."

He has also long been involved in a range of projects including a £33m campaign to dig a new tunnel underneath Headington in a bid to ease congestion in the area.

Although Oxfordshire County Council was quick to block the plan given the proposed cost when it emerged he still believes in the scheme and said he was confident it could still be realised sometime in the next two decades.

Asked if he planned to pen a sequel to his first memoirs, detailing his later years and his Oxford campaigning he said: "I am not sure if I will go back and write the other years which is my career. it might be a bit tedious for people to read."

The book Dancing on the Half-Beat - a memoir 1942-1962, is published on Amazon and can be purchased by visiting amazon.co.uk/Dancing-half-beat-Noel-Hodson-ebook