OXFORDSHIRE is set to bask in sunshine again with another scorcher forecast today.

The mercury could peak at 30C after the weekend's hot weather was enjoyed by the majority of Britons.

Unusual levels of UV are also being recorded in the UK at the moment, with the strength of the radiation in some spots being as high as that in Cyprus and Gibraltar.

This has prompted warnings that people should take extra care in the sun.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "We could see 33C on Monday, which we think would be the peak of the heat.

"There's a small chance of it being even warmer later in the week, but there's low confidence on that."

The heat is forecast to keep temperatures in the region some 10C above the usual average for this time of year.

"The sun is as powerful as it can be," said Met Office forecaster Charles Powell on Saturday.

"I would say we are in the midst of a heatwave. You can't really deny the fact that most places are well above average in terms of temperatures, and it feels pretty warm."

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat health warning.

Dr Thomas Waite from PHE said: "For some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

"That's why we're urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you're able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support."