A CAMPAIGN dubbed #ImThere is calling on people in Oxfordshire to sign up as blood donors.

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people in the county to sign up during National Blood Week , which runs from today until Sunday.

It hopes to better last year’s figure of more than 14,000 people from the county donating blood at least once.

NHS Blood and Transplant director of blood donation Mike Stredder said: “Every day, blood donors from Oxfordshire make a difference; saving people whose lives depend on blood.

“Whether it is patients receiving treatment for cancer, blood disorders, after accidents, surgery or during childbirth.

“Thanks to the generosity of our loyal network of regular donors, we can ensure that hospitals have the blood needed to treat patients and, as recent weeks have sadly proven, make certain our stocks are strong enough to respond to major incidents and emergencies.”

In particular the NHS wants to recruit more young people and black donors.

Donating blood takes no more than an hour and each donation can help save up to three lives.

You can donate as long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7st 12lbs and are aged between 17 and 66 years old.

Mr Stredder added: “By saying ‘I’m there’, you can save the life of someone else, while going about yours.”

For more details visit blood.co.uk